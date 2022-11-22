Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

Shares of A opened at $145.14 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.08 and a 200-day moving average of $128.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,147 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 195.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

