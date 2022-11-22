Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the company’s current price.

A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.77.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $145.14 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $1,003,987.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,144,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,987.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,144,078.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,309 shares of company stock worth $4,846,147.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 195.7% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

