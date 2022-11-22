Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $145.14, but opened at $151.00. Agilent Technologies shares last traded at $155.96, with a volume of 25,071 shares trading hands.

The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

A number of research firms recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,309 shares of company stock worth $4,846,147 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 195.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 7.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.08 and its 200-day moving average is $128.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.