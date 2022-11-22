Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AKLI. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.50.
Akili Price Performance
NASDAQ AKLI opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34. Akili has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 12.27.
Akili Company Profile
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
