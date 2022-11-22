Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AKLI. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Akili in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Akili alerts:

Akili Price Performance

NASDAQ AKLI opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34. Akili has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 12.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akili

Akili Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akili during the third quarter valued at about $13,056,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Akili during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Akili during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akili during the third quarter worth about $26,011,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akili during the third quarter worth about $2,403,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.