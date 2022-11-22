Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.

AGI traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $73,000. King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

