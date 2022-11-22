Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.81.
Alamos Gold Stock Up 4.9 %
AGI traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $73,000. King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
