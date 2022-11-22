Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.99. 23,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,202. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

