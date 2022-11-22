Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIRD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allbirds to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Allbirds to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.43.
Allbirds Stock Performance
Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $412.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. Allbirds has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $24.74.
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
