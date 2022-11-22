Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIRD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allbirds to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Allbirds to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.43.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $412.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. Allbirds has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $24.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in Allbirds by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

