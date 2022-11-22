Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.55.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $352,551. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGT stock opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

