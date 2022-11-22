Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.55.
ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,437.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $352,551. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ALGT stock opened at $79.47 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.53.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
