Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,882,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $55,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

ALLO opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.