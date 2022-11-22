Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.42.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ally Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

