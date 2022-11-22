Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading 5.8% Higher

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 188,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,460,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.26.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,640,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after acquiring an additional 263,465 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 8,282,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after acquiring an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,175,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.