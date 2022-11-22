American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.08.
AXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 2.9 %
AXL stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,021.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.23.
Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing
About American Axle & Manufacturing
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.