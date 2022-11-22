American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.08.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AXL stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,021.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 156,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

