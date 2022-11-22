Amerigo Resources Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.66.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.