Amerigo Resources Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Amerigo Resources Price Performance
Amerigo Resources stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.66.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amerigo Resources (ARREF)
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.