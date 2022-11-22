Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.70.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Analog Devices by 21.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,401,000 after buying an additional 218,232 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $32,941,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $21,301,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 56,936.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

