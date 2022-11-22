Analysts Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Target Price at $15.75

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NYSE:DAN opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $25.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Dana’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 932,632 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dana by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,769,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 842,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co raised its position in Dana by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 319,830 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

