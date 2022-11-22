Analysts Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Price Target at $20.38

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 174,431 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 90.3% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 209.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

