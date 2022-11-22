Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Grieg Seafood ASA (GRGSF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS: GRGSF) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2022 – Grieg Seafood ASA was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2022 – Grieg Seafood ASA was downgraded by analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a 76.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Grieg Seafood ASA was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Grieg Seafood ASA was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Shares of GRGSF remained flat at $6.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

