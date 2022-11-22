Analyzing Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) and Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) and Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ferrovial has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nitto Denko has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ferrovial and Nitto Denko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrovial 0 3 4 0 2.57 Nitto Denko 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Ferrovial currently has a consensus target price of $27.98, suggesting a potential upside of 6.20%. Given Ferrovial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ferrovial is more favorable than Nitto Denko.

This table compares Ferrovial and Nitto Denko’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrovial $8.02 billion 2.47 $1.42 billion N/A N/A Nitto Denko $7.60 billion 1.21 $864.47 million $2.92 10.52

Ferrovial has higher revenue and earnings than Nitto Denko.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrovial and Nitto Denko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A Nitto Denko 11.78% 12.47% 9.37%

Summary

Ferrovial beats Nitto Denko on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, port and airport infrastructures, buildings, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, caissons, storage tanks, solar power towers, oil facilities, and other construction. The company is also involved in the operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets asphalt and bitumen products; develops, finances, and operates airports; provides integrated solutions for the development and management of electrical transmission networks; provides mobility services, including ZITY, an electric carsharing service application; undertakes engineering works; and sells hydraulic equipment. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction, as well as packaging machines. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal therapeutic systems, athletic tapes, medical adhesive tapes for wearable devices and body sensors, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. Nitto Denko Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

