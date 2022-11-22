Analyzing Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Truist Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $127.13 million 3.35 $39.81 million $3.43 10.41 Truist Financial $23.06 billion 2.65 $6.44 billion $4.36 10.58

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Truist Financial 1 8 7 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Guaranty Bancshares and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.85%. Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $55.09, indicating a potential upside of 19.42%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Truist Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 30.26% 16.37% 1.47% Truist Financial 26.16% 12.13% 1.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Truist Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trustee, custodial and escrow, investment management, retirement plan, ATM, night depository, direct deposit, and cashier's check services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services; debit cards; letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 32 full-service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA) and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking. The Corporate and Commercial Banking segment consists of Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Community Banking and Commercial Real Estate. The Insurance Holdings segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits and life insurance to businesses and individuals and also provides small business and corporate services, such as workers compensation and professional liability, as well as surety coverage and title insurance. It offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to

