Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises approximately 11.7% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Teradyne by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,315,000 after acquiring an additional 123,979 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,652,000 after acquiring an additional 713,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,069. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.