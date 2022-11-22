APENFT Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. APENFT has a market cap of $126.20 million and $32.25 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, APENFT has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About APENFT

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

