Appreciate Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:APP)

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Appreciate Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Appreciate Group stock opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.50) on Tuesday. Appreciate Group has a twelve month low of GBX 21.10 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 42.50 ($0.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,095.00.

Featured Stories

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers; flexecash cards and e-codes; and corporate gifted cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site.

