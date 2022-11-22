Ardor Price Hits $0.0707 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Ardor has a market capitalization of $70.60 million and $2.89 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00075747 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00058248 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001488 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000397 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00010030 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00023008 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001443 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005542 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000270 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars.
