ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

NYSE ARR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,005,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,780. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 21.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Articles

