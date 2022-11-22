Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,602 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 1.9% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.67% of Progressive worth $1,134,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.81. 15,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,614. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $90.48 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.57.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.