Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,697,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 7.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $470,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 246.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 574,941 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,792,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after acquiring an additional 506,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,372,000 after acquiring an additional 469,969 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.44. 19,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $653,506.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $653,506.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

