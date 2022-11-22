Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $720.19 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849,604 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $720,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,106 shares of company stock worth $11,797,608. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.01. 44,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

