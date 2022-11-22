Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.72% of MercadoLibre worth $230,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $17.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $945.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $887.79 and a 200-day moving average of $832.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.34 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,435.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

