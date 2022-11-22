Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 699,875 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,875 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.39% of Canadian National Railway worth $302,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after buying an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 59.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,698,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,277,000 after buying an additional 3,237,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after buying an additional 2,796,065 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after buying an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.6 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.94. The company had a trading volume of 55,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,438. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.35. The stock has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

