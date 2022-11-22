Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,098,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362,360 shares during the period. AON makes up about 1.0% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.00% of AON worth $566,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $40,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.27. 9,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,054. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.19 and its 200 day moving average is $278.60. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

