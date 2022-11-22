Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 141,083 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,283,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141,083 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $205,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $79,003,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,514,000 after purchasing an additional 663,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,001,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,072,000 after purchasing an additional 285,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.10. 29,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,086. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.65. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,792,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,494 shares of company stock worth $54,506,605. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

