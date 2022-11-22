Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AORT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Artivion Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Artivion has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $510.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Artivion Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,219,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

