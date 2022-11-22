Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $100.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $101.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

