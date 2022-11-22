Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $100.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $101.62.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
