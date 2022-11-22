ATOMVEST Ltd Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 534,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $35,737,000. SEA comprises approximately 29.0% of ATOMVEST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ATOMVEST Ltd owned 0.10% of SEA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after buying an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in SEA by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $214,267,000 after buying an additional 2,272,519 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,466,474 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $425,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

NYSE SE traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $53.10. 77,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $312.83.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

