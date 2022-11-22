Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.55 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities raised Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE AI traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.66. The stock has a market cap of C$489.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 102.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$10.15 and a 52 week high of C$14.55.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

