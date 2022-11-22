aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
aTyr Pharma Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of LIFE opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.78.
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
