aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of LIFE opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $8.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

