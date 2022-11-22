Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.56-$6.62 EPS.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.91. 84,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,484. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.76. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $325.21.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.19.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

