AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,193 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 4.7% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned about 0.28% of AutoZone worth $115,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total transaction of $23,148,384.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $11.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,512.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,308.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2,184.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

