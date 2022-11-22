Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 43,527 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,527 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $11,421,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 303,008 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,034,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 234,113 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 89,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE DNP opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.