Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.