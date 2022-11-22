Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.81.

