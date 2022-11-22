Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,887 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAPR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $29.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.