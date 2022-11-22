Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $4.36 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $180.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

