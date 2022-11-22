Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $4.81 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Up 1.2 %

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

