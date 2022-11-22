Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $4.81 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in International Paper by 38.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Up 1.2 %

International Paper stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.