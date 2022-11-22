Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $157,485,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.95 and a 200-day moving average of $164.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $305.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a PE ratio of 268.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,727 shares of company stock worth $25,233,330. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.