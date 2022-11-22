Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 125,695 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

