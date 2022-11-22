Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 74,634 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,055,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,522,000 after acquiring an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 532.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $197.69. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

