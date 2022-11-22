B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Up 6.1%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.68 and last traded at $43.55. 3,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 385,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $340.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -211.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B. Riley Financial

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 5,892 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $276,452.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 254,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,931,709.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $276,452.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 254,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,931,709.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 8,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $398,476.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,978,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,969,174.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 89,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,429. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

