Baader Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €60.00 Price Target

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($61.22) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVD. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of EVD traded up €0.15 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €54.85 ($55.97). The stock had a trading volume of 130,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €40.32 ($41.14) and a 12 month high of €70.20 ($71.63). The business has a fifty day moving average of €48.65 and a 200 day moving average of €53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

