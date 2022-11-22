Baader Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €7.00 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €7.00 ($7.14) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Stock Down 5.2 %

TEG traded down €0.37 ($0.38) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €6.71 ($6.84). The stock had a trading volume of 837,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.01. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €5.64 ($5.75) and a twelve month high of €27.06 ($27.61). The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 2.06.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.